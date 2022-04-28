Why Has Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Altered Training Schedule?

Along with Mane, Liverpool also have the likes of Mohammed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita observing Ramadan.

“It's not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan is not easy at all,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“But before Ramadan we tried to speak with the captain [Henderson] to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule and train in the morning.”

“It's easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home. If you train around two or three, it's gonna be tough! The coach said yes and I think that makes it easier and we're trying to do our best.”

When asked how Liverpool stars handle fasting on matchdays, Mane added: “It's not easy, but like always the game day is something else!

“With Ramadan it's tough but I think Liverpool, they try to make everything easier for us.”

“We speak with our nutrionist, Mona, and especially before the game day she did everything easier for us to make sure we can do our Ramadan.”

