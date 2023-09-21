Asian Games: ‘No Excuses,’ Says Sunil Chhetri After Scoring Winner vs Bangladesh

"It wasn’t easy, playing back-to-back in two days and in three days we have a game again. There are no excuses though as the other teams are doing the same thing.

"This (result) gives us a chance of going at Myanmar (MYA) (on Sunday) and trying to qualify," said India's all-time top scorer who is third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the most prolific current footballers.

Sunil Chhetri agreed that some of his teammates are going to keep an eye on the China vs Myanmar game in the group as India's chances hinge on that result.

"Some of us are going to watch it and some of us are going to go through the synopsis and detail of it. At least we have two days now (to recover)."