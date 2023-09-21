ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023: When & Where To Watch the IND vs AUS Match Live

Check the date, time, venue, and live streaming details for India vs Australia 1st ODI match

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs Australia 1st ODI 2023: When & Where To Watch the IND vs AUS Match Live
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India is all set to face the Australian team in their final white-ball assignment before the ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma and the team are all set to warm up for the ICC World Cup with the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

The men in blue are quite confident after winning the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka which was concluded in two hours. The ODI series will begin on Friday (Sept 22). 

Rohit Sharma will be leading the team in the final match only and he won't be participating in the first two ODI matches due to personal reasons and in his absence, KL Rahul will be leading the team. 

Let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and live-streaming details of the India vs. Australia 1st ODI match.

Also Read

Asian Champions Trophy: India Pull Off Come-From-Behind Win in Finale v Malaysia

Asian Champions Trophy: India Pull Off Come-From-Behind Win in Finale v Malaysia
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs Australia, ODI Series 2023: Schedule

  • India vs Australia, 1st ODI- 22 September (Friday) at Mohali

  • India vs Australia, 2nd ODI- 24 September (Sunday) at Indore

  • India vs Australia, 3rd ODI- 27 September (Wednesday) at Rajkot

India vs. Australia, 1st ODI Match 2023: Live Streaming Details

When will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played?

India vs. Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, 22 September 2023.

At what time will the India vs. Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The IND vs. AUS 1st ODI will begin at 01:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played?

The first ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Bindra Stadium, Mohali. 

Where can the fans watch the IND vs. AUS 1st ODI match on TV in India?

India vs. Australia's 1st ODI match will be telecasted live on Sports 18 channels, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. The matches will also be available on regional channels like Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi).

Where can the fans watch the IND vs. AUS 1st ODI match online in India?

The IND vs. AUS 1st ODI match will be available online on the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read

India vs Australia: Ashwin Included, KL Rahul to Lead India in First 2 ODIs

India vs Australia: Ashwin Included, KL Rahul to Lead India in First 2 ODIs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  ODI   India vs Australia ODI 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×