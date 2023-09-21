2023 Asian Games: India Women Cricket Qualify For Semifinal

Rain forced the cancellation of the India vs. Malaysia match in the women's cricket quarter final on Thursday at the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Malaysia was chasing a target of 174 runs and had progressed to 1/0 in 0.2 overs when play in the second innings was halted by rain.

The match did not resume, India, however qualified for the semifinals based on their higher ranking.