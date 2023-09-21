ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Asian Games: India Women Cricket Qualify For Semifinal

India set a target of 174 runs, Shafali hit 67 off 39.

Rain forced the cancellation of the India vs. Malaysia match in the women's cricket quarter final on Thursday at the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. 

Malaysia was chasing a target of 174 runs and had progressed to 1/0 in 0.2 overs when play in the second innings was halted by rain. 

The match did not resume, India, however qualified for the semifinals based on their higher ranking.

The first innings resumed at 8:15 AM IST with the match reduced to 15 overs each side due to incessant rain.

Shafali Verma's half-century helped India reach 173/2 in a first innings marred by rain after Malaysia won the toss and elected to bowl. Before the weather delay, stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana was dismissed on 27.

India set a target of 174 runs, and Shafali hit 67 runs off 39 balls, including five sixes and four fours. Richa Ghosh (7*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (47*) remained not out.

Both Mahirah Izzati Ismail and Mas Elysa collected a wicket for Malaysia. 

