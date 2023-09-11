ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Sunil Chhetri & His Wife Announces the Name of Their Newborn Son

The Indian football team's skipper became a father on 30 August.

The Quint
Published
Sports Buzz
2 min read
Sunil Chhetri & His Wife Announces the Name of Their Newborn Son
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Captain of the Indian men’s football team, Sunil Chhetri announced the name of his newborn son in a social media post on Sunday, 10 August. Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharjee, who became parents on 30 August, named their son ‘Dhruv’, whilst opening up on the complications they had faced during this journey.

“On August 30th, we were blessed with our guiding star. This is the single-most important part of everything we’ll ever narrate. But this wasn’t easy. Every time we thought we were there, turned out we still had to keep going. And then a little more. We did well to never run out of faith in our hearts. It was the unshakeable kind,” he wrote.

“Eventually, our desire to be parents beat every adversary, every hurdle. We know a thing or two about winning. We’re here now, the three of us. We’ve taken our time with this. But the day we named him seemed like a good one to make introductions. World, this is our son, DHRUV,” Chhetri’s post further read.

Also Read

The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon

The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon
ADVERTISEMENT
The skipper had to skip India’s tour of Thailand for the 2023 King’s Cup, to be with his family. He is currently India’s highest goal-scorer of all time, and the fourth-highest across the globe, with 92 international goals.

The skipper had to skip India’s tour of Thailand for the 2023 King’s Cup, to be with his family. He is currently India’s highest goal-scorer of all time, and the fourth-highest across the globe, with 92 international goals.

Chhetri tied the knot with Sonam Bhattacharjee, who happens to be the daughter of former legendary footballer Subrata Bhattacharya, on 4 December 2017, after many years of being in a relationship.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×