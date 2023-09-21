Asian Games: Chhetri Scores as India Football Team Beat Bangladesh 1-0

The Indian football team registered a 1-0 win over Bangladesh on Thursday, 21 September to keep their 2023 Asian Games hopes alive. Recovering from the 5-1 loss against China, Team India reduced their chances of getting knocked out of the intercontinental tournament by scoring the goal when just 7 minutes were remaining in the match.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri played a pivotal role as he registered the decisive goal, powering the Indian team to their first win of the tournament. The Indian defense was successful in thwarting the attacks by the Bangladesh team initially but once 30 minutes passed in the game, the team launched attacks but three of their attempts were saved by the opponents’ strong defense.