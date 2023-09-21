Asian Games: Chhetri Scores as India Football Team Beat Bangladesh 1-0

The Indian football team registered a 1-0 win over Bangladesh on Thursday, 21 September to keep their 2023 Asian Games hopes alive. Recovering from the 5-1 loss against China, Team India reduced their chances of getting knocked out of the intercontinental tournament by scoring the goal when just 7 minutes were remaining in the match.
Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri played a pivotal role as he registered the decisive goal, powering the Indian team to their first win of the tournament. The Indian defense was successful in thwarting the attacks by the Bangladesh team initially but once 30 minutes passed in the game, the team launched attacks but three of their attempts were saved by the opponents’ strong defense.
In the 77th minute, Bangladesh had nearly scored a goal but making an attempt at a great defence, Dheeraj was successful in saving it. A penalty was yielded in the 83rd minute, giving the Indian team an opportunity to take the lead, which the skipper grabbed with both his hands and made no mistake to pull a stunning goal. For the remaining time, the team made sure that the scoreboard didn’t change and didn’t give a chance to Bangladesh to level the score. The Indian team will next be facing Myanmar on 24 September.
