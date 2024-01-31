Musheer Khan – India’s Newest Batting Prodigy, Setting the U19 WC Stage Ablaze

Around 13 years years ago, India's cricketing dominance bore the mark of a formidable brotherly partnership. The Pathan brothers from Baroda were world champions. Irfan, the younger brother, was a part of India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad, whilst Yusuf, the elder brother who bloomed late, were amongst those who ended India's 28-year wait for an ODI World Cup. Amidst this era of sibling supremacy, a 13-year-old Sarfaraz Khan and his six-year-old sibling Musheer Khan, were preparing to be attain the same heights.

Fast forward to 2024, Naushad Khan, a proud father who doubles as a coach, finds his days being filled with a chorus of congratulatory calls and the sight of his sons creating magic on the cricket field. His relentless dedication bore fruits.