Musheer Khan – India’s Newest Batting Prodigy, Setting the U19 WC Stage Ablaze

Around 13 years years ago, India's cricketing dominance bore the mark of a formidable brotherly partnership. The Pathan brothers from Baroda were world champions. Irfan, the younger brother, was a part of India's 2007 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad, whilst Yusuf, the elder brother who bloomed late, were amongst those who ended India's 28-year wait for an ODI World Cup. Amidst this era of sibling supremacy, a 13-year-old Sarfaraz Khan and his six-year-old sibling Musheer Khan, were preparing to be attain the same heights.
Fast forward to 2024, Naushad Khan, a proud father who doubles as a coach, finds his days being filled with a chorus of congratulatory calls and the sight of his sons creating magic on the cricket field. His relentless dedication bore fruits.
Whilst Sarfaraz recently earned his maiden national team call-up, Musheer has been making headlines for his exploits in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa. With two centuries and the highest run tally in the tournament, he is setting the big stage ablaze in the rainbow nation.
Exploits at the U19 World Cup
During India’s second group-stage match at the Mangaung Oval, against Ireland, Musheer notched up a sublime century (118 off 106 deliveries), which happened to be on the same day when brother Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten knock of 161 runs off 160 balls against England Lions in Ahmedabad.
Musheer's century unfolded amid adversity as India had lost both openers, Adarsh and Arshin, with the scorecard reading 80/2 in 20 overs. In dire need of a commanding partnership, Musheer joined forces with his skipper, Uday Saharan, paving the way for India's resounding victory over Ireland by a staggering 201 runs.
"I feel great to have hit my first hundred for India Under-19. I am glad, and I hope I can play as well in the upcoming matches. I'm not satisfied yet," he remarked after the game.
Three days after that match winning knock against the Irishmen, Khan played another pivotal innings, scoring 73 off 76 balls, propelling his side to a colossal 201-run triumph against the USA.
On 30 January, when the Mumbai batter scored his second century of the tournament, he not only helped his side secure another triumph but in the process equalled a long-standing record of Shikhar Dhawan.
With this remarkable ton, Musheer Khan etched his name as the second Indian batsman to achieve the distinction of scoring two or more centuries in a single U19 World Cup edition. Shikhar Dhawan still holds the record of scoring three centuries in a single U19 World Cup, a feat he achieved in 2004.
Turning the spotlight back to the match, Musheer, in tandem with opener Adarsh, orchestrated a formidable partnership, amassing a spectacular 131 runs and propelling India to a commanding total of 295/8 at the end of 50 overs. To add to his heroics, Musheer returned in the second innings, claiming two wickets in just 3.1 overs while conceding a mere 10 runs. India celebrated yet another resounding victory, thrashing the Kiwis by an impressive 214-run margin.
“Want to thank the almighty. It's a good feeling to get a century, a good feeling. Now, I have to keep continuing this form in the next matches. Centuries give confidence to the batter. It allows him to go forward confidently when the matches get tougher,” Musheer said at the post-match presentation.
First-Class Debut and Early Triumphs
Musheer's cricket career has been an array of remarkable accomplishments, flowing from age-group dominance to making a significant impact in Mumbai's first-class arena. His first-class debut for Mumbai in December 2022 against Saurashtra marked the initiation of a burgeoning career.
Leading Mumbai to the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, he not only amassed a staggering 632 runs but also claimed 32 wickets, earning him the coveted Player of the Tournament title.
In the 2022-23 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, the 18-year-old emerged as the second-highest run-scorer with an impressive average of 113.67, displaying remarkable consistency with just one score below 50 in four innings. This was before a triumphant CK Nayudu Trophy season, highlighted by a memorable triple-century against Hyderabad
International Exposure
Averaging an impressive 80.5 with a staggering strike rate of 176.9 in the Quadrangular U19 Series in India, he continued his stellar form in the Asia Cup, boasting an average of 50. His excellence persisted in the tri-series in South Africa, accumulating 94 runs in three innings while being dismissed just once.
Not content with just wielding the willow, Musheer's multifaceted talent shone through with his bowling prowess, amassing a total of 31 scalps across the series and tournaments mentioned.
