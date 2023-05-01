The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story – From Stall of Pani Puri to Hall of Fame in IPL 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the third centurion of IPL 2023 on Sunday, 30 April, as he scored 124 runs for Rajasthan Royals in their match against Mumbai Indians. Whilst he might not have ended up on the winning side, his journey from selling pani puris at a roadside stall, with no roof over his head, to now among the top echelons of cricket, is a testimony of his dedication towards the sport over the years.

“I remember selling pani puri at night for a few extra bucks and sometimes to fill my stomach,” he told in an interview with The Quint.