Ravindra Jadeja: An Indispensable All-Round Asset for Team India

Even until a couple of years back, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were the go-to names when it came to spin bowling options for Team India in limited-overs cricket. Although Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja did run riot with the leather in Tests, the emergence of the wily pair of ‘Kul-Cha’ slowly saw the preference shift from finger spinners to the wrist-spinners.

On expected lines, the Indian think-tank stuck to the combination even at the 2019 World Cup. For the first seven matches, Chahal and Kuldeep were tasked with picking up wickets in the middle overs.

With Rohit Sharma going all guns blazing alongside KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli, India’s batting relied heavily on the top. Besides, there was little confidence one could anyway have on the batting credentials of the tail – Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.