Breakfast of Champions: Kohli, Rahul, Jadeja Have a Happy Meal
The Indian team seem to be in a pleasant mood ahead of their upcoming series against New Zealand that gets underway on Friday, 24 January.
The side is in New Zealand for their upcoming tour against the Kiwis and skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post a picture of the team having fun — out on a lunch session — in Auckland before the first T20I gets underway in the city on Friday.
Kohli could be seen joined by Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul in the picture.
The Indian side plays five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the upcoming tour. India were jolted by injuries to both Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who will now miss the Tests and limited-overs matches respectively.
India, who recently bounced back from an early loss to beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match ODI series and had whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the T20I tournament, will be expected to continue their run against New Zealand as well.