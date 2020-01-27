And It Continues: Jadeja, Manjrekar Involved in Funny Banter

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and cricketer-turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in yet another Twitter banter following India's emphatic win over New Zealand in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series.

On Sunday evening, Jadeja impressed with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/18 which helped India restrict New Zealand to 132/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah had also returned with economical figures of 1/21 and didn't allow the New Zealand batters to score many in the death overs.