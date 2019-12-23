Jadeja’s Improvement With Bat is So Important: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future after the all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack.

Jadeja, who has already hit 11 half-centuries in ODIs, held his nerves to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider on Sunday night.

"Another win @bcci...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game..jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ..." Ganguly tweeted.