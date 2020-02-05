Shaw-Mayank, Shreyas Iyer & Ross Taylor Break Records in 1st ODI
Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten 109 runs as New Zealand overhauled India's 347-4 to win the ODI series-opener by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.
Taylor's 21st ODI century and his 138-run partnership with Tom Latham (69) helped New Zealand get past India's formidable total, breaking its nine-match losing streak across all formats.
New Zealand finally found a winning formula in its favorite format, mounting a well-paced chase for its second highest winning total on home soil.
Here’s a look at some of the big records from the match.
Loading...
- New Zealand’s (348/6) successful chase of India’s 347 is their highest-ever in ODIs.
- New Zealand have won six and lost one out of seven ODIs played against India at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
- India's 347 is their joint-second highest losing total in ODIs - their highest losing total being 358/9 against Australia at Mohali on March 10, 2019. India also scored 347 in response to Australia's 350 for four at Hyderabad on November 5, 2009.
- India (347 for four) registered their second highest total vs New Zealand in New Zealand - the highest being 392/4 at Christchurch on 8-3-2009.
- Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal became the fourth Indian opening pair to make a debut together in an ODI.
- Shreyas Iyer (103) posted his career-best score along with his maiden century in ODIs. His previous highest was 88 off 70 balls against Sri Lanka at Mohali on December 13, 2017.
- Iyer is the first India's number four player to post a century against New Zealand in New Zealand in ODIs. He is the second Indian number four to achieve the feat against New Zealand next only to Mohinder Amarnath's 102 not out at Sharjah on March 27, 1988.
- Iyer is the third Indian batsman to register a hundred in ODIs at Hamilton - the first two being Virender Sehwag (125 not out vs N.Zealand on March 11, 2009) and Shikhar Dhawan (100 vs Ireland on March 10, 2015).
- Virat Kohli's 58th fifty in ODIs is his eighth against New Zealand.
- Kohli is averaging 76.46 as captain in ODIs - his aggregate being 5123 in 83 innings, including 21 hundreds and 23 fifties.
- Lokesh Rahul's first half-century against New Zealand is his seventh in ODIs.
- Rahul is the third Indian batsman after Yuvraj Singh (Christchurch, 2009) and Virender Sehwag (Hamilton 2009) to record six sixes in an ODI innings against New Zealand in New Zealand.
- For the first time in an ODI against New Zealand at Hamilton, two century partnerships have been recorded for India - 102 for the third wicket between Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli and 136 for the fourth wicket between Iyer and Lokesh Rahul.
- The 136-run stand between Iyer and Rahul is a fourth-wicket partnership record for India against New Zealand in New Zealand in ODIs, outstripping the 135 (unbroken) between Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Christchurch on March 8, 2009.
- Henry Nicholls scored his tenth fifty in ODIs - his first against India.
- Ross Taylor (109 not out) has posted his 21st hundred in ODIs, extending his New Zealand record. His other two centuries against India are 112 not out at Hamilton on January 28, 2014 and 102 at Wellington on January 31, 2014.
- Twelve of Taylor's hundreds have been recorded in ODIs at home.
- Taylor received his 17th Man of the Match award in ODIs - his fourth against India.
- Tom Latham (69) posted his 16th fifty in ODIs - his fifth against India. Latham's above innings is his highest as captain-cum-wicketkeeper in ODIs.
- Kuldeep Yadav (10-0-84-2) has earned a dubious distinction in terms of runs conceded in an ODI. For the first time, he has conceded 80-plus runs.
- For the third time in an ODI, number four batsmen from both sides have scored centuries.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )