Shaw-Mayank, Shreyas Iyer & Ross Taylor Break Records in 1st ODI

Ross Taylor scored an unbeaten 109 runs as New Zealand overhauled India's 347-4 to win the ODI series-opener by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

Taylor's 21st ODI century and his 138-run partnership with Tom Latham (69) helped New Zealand get past India's formidable total, breaking its nine-match losing streak across all formats.

New Zealand finally found a winning formula in its favorite format, mounting a well-paced chase for its second highest winning total on home soil.

Here’s a look at some of the big records from the match.