DK, Ponting and Nasser Hussain Share Their Take on 2023 ICC World Cup Schedule

The schedule for ICC World Cup 2023 is out, with the big event set to span across one and a half months. The tournament will begin on 5 October and will conclude on 19 November with the final taking place at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Reliving the memories of the 2011 World Cup, the last time India hosted the tournament, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik said, "The last time India played in a 50 over World Cup in India, it was MS Dhoni leading the side and it was a special journey across two months, ended up being in India’s favour. They played some fabulous cricket and I really wish that Team India can put up a great show for all the Indian fans because the last time the World Cup was here, they used all the treasure, all the positive energy that they got and made sure that they got a positive outcome out of it and I am sure every Indian fan is dreaming and believing it’s gonna happen another time after 12 years."
The tournament will be opened with the clash between the 2019 World Cup finalists, England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Speaking about the same, former England captain Nasser Hussain said, “What a start to the tournament with England against New Zealand, may there be a repeat of that famous final in 2019 where England won with the barest of margin. It looks a magnificent stadium, doesn’t it?”
Speaking further about the venue of the World cup opener- Narendra Modi International Stadium, he added, “Having been to that stadium. I am really looking forward to, I am looking forward to these two sides as well. They will be contenders by the end of the tournament.”
India’s World Cup campaign will begin with the match against Australia at the Chepauk stadium on Sunday, 8 October.
Commenting on the same, Karthik, who is also born and brought up in Chennai, said, “Big smile! What better? My home city to start on, play against Australia. There will be a lot of yellow shirts but I promise you they won’t be supporting Australia, it’s going to be India all the way. Yellow is a colour that they are familiar with, over a period of time. But this one is going to be a lot more bluer when they play in Chennai.”
Ricky Ponting also expressed his excitement about watching India and Australia play at Chennai saying, "What a great opening game for Australia to be out to play the host nation in a venue like Chennai. The upgradation of the stadium is awesome.”
The most anticipated match of the tournament will be the India vs Pakistan clash, which will also be played at Ahmedabad, on 15 October.
Commenting on the clash, Dinesh said, “I wanna talk about one match- India vs Pakistan, that’s gonna be the blockbuster. The last time those two teams met, I was a part of Team India in the T20I World Cup and I don’t think I have smiled like that for a week post that week. That was the kind of impact it had. It took a few days to recover. So that’s gonna be one hell of a game. In the last 6-8 months, Ahmedabad has produced one of the best batting pitches.”
India will be looking to repeat history once again by winning the World Cup at home. The last time the country hosted the World Cup, it emerged as the champions in 2011.
