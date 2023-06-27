ICC World Cup 2023: 10 Teams to All Face Each Other - Here's the WC Format

The schedule of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, following a prolonged waiting period, was finally unveiled on Tuesday, 27 July. The competition will commence on 5 October with a clash between England and New Zealand, whilst India will start their campaign on 8 October against Australia.

Format of 2023 Cricket World Cup:

As for the format of the competition, there will be no changes to how the last edition of cricket’s pinnacle competition was played out. There will be a total of ten teams participating in the event, eight of whom have already qualified by virtue of their ranking in the 2020-23 ICC CWC Super League standings.