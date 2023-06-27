ICC World Cup 2023: 10 Teams to All Face Each Other - Here's the WC Format

The schedule of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, following a prolonged waiting period, was finally unveiled on Tuesday, 27 July. The competition will commence on 5 October with a clash between England and New Zealand, whilst India will start their campaign on 8 October against Australia.
Format of 2023 Cricket World Cup:
As for the format of the competition, there will be no changes to how the last edition of cricket’s pinnacle competition was played out. There will be a total of ten teams participating in the event, eight of whom have already qualified by virtue of their ranking in the 2020-23 ICC CWC Super League standings.
The last two slots will be occupied by the top two teams of the qualifiers, which are currently being played in Zimbabwe, wherein the hosts themselves and Sri Lanka have emerged as the likeliest candidates for the vacant positions.
Each team will play other every other team once in the league phase – amounting to nine matches per team, and 45 league games in total.
The top four teams will then qualify for the semi-finals, wherein the first-placed team of the league stage will compete against the fourth-placed team, whilst the second and third-ranked teams will cross swords. The winners of the semi-finals will compete in the final on 19 November.
