Fans Excited for India vs Pak Game as ICC Announce Schedule for 2023 World Cup

ICC, on Tuesday, announced the schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India from 5 October to 19 November. The World Cup will kick off with an encounter between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad, which also happens to be the largest cricket stadium in the world. The tournament will conclude on 19 November with the final too happening in Ahmedabad, with more than 1 lakh spectators getting a chance to witness history.

While netizens are excited as India is all set to host the tournament after 12 years, their excitement has been boosted by one specific encounter- the India vs Pakistan match that is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

India and Pakistan’s clash is always a treat to the eyes and a source of excitement for people from both countries. The cheers of more than 1 lakh people will make the contest even more exciting and thrilling.