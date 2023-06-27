ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule Out: Date, Venue, Teams, and Other Details Here

The ICC ODI World Cup will is all set to kick off from Thursday, 5 October 2023. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, 27 June, released the full World Cup Schedule for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The forthcoming World Cup tournament will be played across 10 venues and is reportedly one of the biggest Cricket World Cup till date. The opening and the final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Let us check out the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule below including date, venue, teams, and other important details.