India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Match: Date, Time, Venue, and Squad Details

The world of cricket is teeming with excitement as New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka and secured India's spot in the World Test Championship final for the second time. It is important to note that Australia had already secured their position in the WTC final by winning the third test against India. Cricket fans are excited to know all the latest details about India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match. Fans in the country should know the date and details.

As per the latest official details available as of now, India vs Australia WTC 2023 final match is scheduled to take place on 7 June 2023. Cricket fans in the country should note down the match date, timings, and other important details if they want to watch it live. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch India play against Australia.