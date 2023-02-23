ADVERTISEMENT
India vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi Final: Mooney Gone After Fifty

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2023: Australia are batting first after winning the toss.

Snapshot

  • India are facing Australia in the semi-final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

  • Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss.

  • India won three of their four matches in the group phase.

  • Australia are unbeaten so far in this competition.

  • The Aussies lead the head-to-head records by a 22-7 margin.

7:38 PM , 23 Feb

India vs Australia: Big Over For Australia

Just when the Indian spinners were looking dominant, Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner have come out all guns blazing. Sneh Rana's third over produced 14 runs, including three boundaries.

Australia are 113/2 after 15 overs.

7:34 PM , 23 Feb

India vs Australia: 5 Off Radha's Over

The Indian spinners have done a fairly decent job in this match so far. Radha Yadav concedes only five runs in her third over, as Australia are now 99/2 after 14 overs.

7:32 PM , 23 Feb

India vs Australia: Lanning Survives Again

Another missed stumping opportunity! Meg Lanning has fortune smiling bright on her today as after having a catch dropped by Richa, she survives a stumping scare.

Richa is all but a tad slow in grabbing the ball and dislodging the bails, as by the time she did that, Lanning had returned to the crease.

Australia are 94/2 after 13 overs.

7:27 PM , 23 Feb

India vs Australia: Mooney Brings Up Fifty, Then Departs

Quite an eventful 12th over of the game!

It started off with two consecutive boundaries from Mooney's bat, which helped her bring up a well-deserved half-century. However, Shikha Pandey had a last laugh as the Aussie opener then gave Shafali Verma a simple catch, who redeems herself this time around.

Australia are 89/2 after 12 overs.


Published: 23 Feb 2023, 5:37 PM IST
