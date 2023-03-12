Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Kohli’s Century, Axar’s Pyrotechnics Keep India in Front

A synchronised eruption of the Narendra Modi Stadium crowd took place only a couple of overs later, as with an elegant flick, the former Indian skipper breached the three-figure barrier, thereby ending his century drought in Test cricket.

This was Kohli’s 28th Test century, which now sees him tied with Australia’s Michael Clarke and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, and touching distance away from the elite club of 14 players who have scored 30 or more tons in the longest format of the game.

More importantly, however, this also was Kohli’s first century in this format since in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh, which took place way back in November 2019, at Eden Gardens. With this being his 75th ton in international cricket across all formats, Kohli is now 25 centuries away from reaching Sachin Tendulkar’s milestone of 100 centuries.