India vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast
FIH Pro League 2023 Hockey India vs Germany: The match will start at 7:10 pm today.
FIH Pro League 2023 Hockey India vs Germany: The men in blue will face the world champions Germany in the first match of second leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023 today on 10 March. The hockey match between India and Germany will take place at 7:10 pm IST in Rourkela, Odisha.
The India's hockey teams will be led by Harmanpreet Singh in today's match. Talking about the FIH Pro League 2022-23 points table, team India is at position 4 while as team Germany is at position 5.
Today's India vs Germany hockey match will be the first match of men in blue after the resignation of coach Graham Reid.
Let us read about the India vs Germany Hockey live streaming and live telecast details below.
India vs Germany FIH Pro League 2023: Date, Time ,and Venue
The India vs Germany hockey match will be played today on Friday, 10 March 2023. The match will be played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, India. The match will start at 7:10 pm IST.
India vs Germany FIH Pro League 2023: Live Streaming Details
The India vs Germany hockey match will be live streamed today on Fancode application and website.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs Germany Hockey FIH Pro League 2023?
The India vs Germany hockey match will be live telecasted today on Star Sports Network in India.
