ICC WTC 2021-23: India Qualify for World Test Championship Final as SL Lose Out

While the fourth Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test is heading towards a stalemate, India have already secured their place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. A two-wicket defeat for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in Christchurch meant that Rohit Sharma’s team cannot be dethroned from the second place in the points table.

With Australia having already booked their tickets to the English capital with a victory in the third Test at Indore, India arrived in Ahmedabad with a couple of routes that led to The Oval – to either win the fourth Test, or hope that Sri Lanka does not record a 2-0 clean sweep against the Kiwis away from home.