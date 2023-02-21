India vs Australia: Who Can Replace KL Rahul in the Indian Team?

An unassailable lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy? Done.

Winning both of the first two Tests comfortably? Done.

Skipper scoring a century and both spinners picking up wickets for fun? Done.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team, might have devised an antidote to Murphy's law, which has, so far remain conceited – for everything that could have gone India’s way so far in the four-match Test series against Australia, has gone their way.

The first match in Nagpur was a cakewalk. The second fixture in Delhi was slightly more of a challenge, but not significant enough to prevent a second consecutive victory. The mood around the Indian camp should ideally be jovial, with the fans in convivial spirits.