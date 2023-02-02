Multifaceted Shubman Gill Has Answered Every Question – Once, and for All

You cannot be farther from the truth, for absolutely nothing had changed. The player, for whom words like ‘class,’ ‘elegance’ and ‘grace’ are thrown around way too often, had not miraculously changed his batting style overnight.

Two drives, one backfoot punch, one square cut and a flick – these were the five shots which yielded Gill 20 runs from five deliveries inside the first five overs. All of them were textbook, as orthodox as they possibly could have been, in a format that is known for favouring the unorthodox. And yet, so very effective.

He was still the classy, elegant and graceful opener, except that like he has done all throughout his career, a new dimension was unlocked, and with it, many questions were answered – once, and for all.