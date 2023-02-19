Delhi Test: India Trump Australia by 6 Wickets, Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India beat Australia by 6 wickets to win the second Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test match for India, smashed a six to get India past the finish line and sealed the 6-wicket victory over Australia that also helped the home team retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Rohit Sharma's team lead the four-match series 2-0 but retain the trophy having won the previous edition of the series, in 2020-21 in Australia.
The stars of the day though were Ravindra, Jadeja who recorded his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin who set up the collapse to pick 3/59 as Australia's second innings ended at 113 all out after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage.
The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.
Rohit Sharma began the chase by driving wide of mid-on for a boundary off Matthew Kuhnemann in the opening over. But in the next over, he lost his opening partner KL Rahul in an unlucky fashion. Rahul flicked well to the right of short leg off Nathan Lyon, but the ball lobbed up in the air after hitting the top of forward short leg's pad and the keeper took an easy catch.
Rohit showed exquisite timing in whipping an overpitched delivery off Kuhnemann between deep mid-wicket and long-on. Post lunch, India began with an attacking intent, as Cheteshwar Pujara danced down the pitch to whip Matthew Kuhnemann through mid-wicket for four.
Rohit came out in the next over to loft over wide mid-wicket for six off Lyon, followed by paddling off him for four more. The Indian skipper then danced down the pitch against Kuhnemann, slamming a six over the bowler's head but he was run-out in a horrible mix-up and sacrificed himself to keep Pujara at the crease.
Pujara and Virat Kohli were positive in their footwork, defence and got the boundaries too. While Pujara danced down the pitch to loft Lyon over mid-on, Kohli got close to the ball and used his supple wrists to chip a drive past the off-spinner. He followed it up with a gentle tickle through fine leg and placing a flick between two fielders in the square leg region.
Kohli fell for 20 when he was beaten through the air and on the outside edge by Todd Murphy and was stumped from behind by Alex Carey. Pujara and Shreyas Iyer continued to get boundaries on a fast clip -- while the former was pristine in punching off Murphy, the latter was splendid in cutting off Lyon and dancing down the pitch against Murphy to get four and six respectively.
In a bid to attack against Lyon, Iyer danced down the pitch again for an expansive slog, but holed out to deep mid-wicket. KS Bharat was gorgeous in driving twice through the extra cover against Lyon and Kuhnemann.
He would go on to drive through cover again off Kuhnemann for boundary and brought the crowd on its feet with a slog-sweep over deep mid-wicket for six off part-timer Travis Head. Pujara, playing in his 100th Test, finished off the chase by dancing down the pitch and flicking over mid-wicket to give India another victory in the series.
Earlier, starting the Day 3, Ashwin set up the collapse with his 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up and registered his best bowling figures in a Test innings by taking seven wickets (7/42) to send Australia crashing to 113 all out in their second innings.
Australia, on the other hand, will be mighty disappointed by some extremely questionable shot selection and squandering the advantage they had at stumps on day two. Resuming from 61/1, with a healthy run-rate of 5.08 at the end of day two, Australia imploded spectacularly to lose nine wickets for 53 runs in the morning session on day three.
They were playing the sweep and reverse sweep as if this was the only way to play against spin on a pitch which had variable bounce and turn. Travis Head began day three by driving wide of cover against Ashwin. But two balls later, Ashwin got Head to come forward and fox him by getting the ball to turn in late and take a faint inner edge behind to wicketkeeper KS Bharat.
Marnus Labuschagne then took two boundaries off Ashwin -- a paddle through fine leg was followed by reverse sweep going wide of backward point. Ashwin had trapped Labuschagne lbw, but India lost the review as replays showed impact of the delivery being outside of off-stump.
Ashwin got success when Steve Smith tried to sweep big off him. But the ball stayed low, and turned in from outside the off-stump to hit him in front of stumps. Smith went for a review, but the decision was still in India's favour as replays showed the umpire's call on hitting the leg stump.
From the other end, Jadeja struck by castling Labuschagne with an arm-ball that kept low and with the right-handed batter on backfoot, the ball skid through to take out the off-stump. More trouble followed Australia as Matthew Renshaw fell lbw to Ashwin while going for an expansive sweep.
Peter Handscomb, who made 72 not out in the first innings, came forward for a drive off Jadeja. But the ball turned and took the outside edge to Virat Kohli for a sharp first slip catch. On the very next ball, Pat Cummins tried to slog-sweep off Jadeja, but was castled for a golden duck.
Ashwin was then swept and lofted for a four each by Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey. But Carey became Jadeja's fifth victim when he missed the ball on his pre-mediated reverse-sweep, and saw his leg-stump being knocked over.
Jadeja then got his sixth wicket when Nathan Lyon went for a big drive, but the ball took the thick inside-edge to knock over leg-stump. He finished off the innings by having Kuhnemann chop to the stumps off a reverse sweep.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: Indian Cricket Team
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.