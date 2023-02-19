Delhi Test: India Trump Australia by 6 Wickets, Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test match for India, smashed a six to get India past the finish line and sealed the 6-wicket victory over Australia that also helped the home team retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Rohit Sharma's team lead the four-match series 2-0 but retain the trophy having won the previous edition of the series, in 2020-21 in Australia.

The stars of the day though were Ravindra, Jadeja who recorded his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) and Ravichandran Ashwin who set up the collapse to pick 3/59 as Australia's second innings ended at 113 all out after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage.

The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.