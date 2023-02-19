Rohit to Miss First ODI vs Australia as Selectors Bring Back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat made a comeback to the squad after a gap of nine years while pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to remain absent. Unadkat had last played an ODI against West Indies in November 2013.

The selectors also called up left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant bowling in the two Tests against Australia is back after recovering from his injury. Axar Patel and K.L Rahul, who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs, were also brought back as K.S Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed were left out.

Unadkat will be part of the pace battery spearheaded by Mohammed Shami and including Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik along with Hardik Pandya, while Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Jadeja are the spinners in the side.