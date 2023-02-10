Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Scripts History With Maiden Test Ton Against Australia

Rohit Sharma scripted history at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, 10 February, when he scored his maiden Test ton against Australia. The Indian skipper achieved this feat on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

After his bowlers restricted the Aussies to a meek total of 177, Sharma got India off to a brilliant start, as he smashed the opposition’s skipper, Pat Cummins for three boundaries in the first over itself. Having initially done his scoring against the pacers, the 35-year-old later took the attack to the spinners.