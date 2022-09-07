As Defeats Expose Fault Lines, India Face Big Decisions Ahead of T20 World Cup

“History repeats itself, but in such cunning disguise that we never detect the resemblance until the damage is done,” wrote Sydney J Harris, a renowned American journalist from the mid-90s.

On this day exactly 10 months ago, over a billion Indian cricket loyalists became fans of Afghanistan, albeit for a few hours. Their support was staunch and their prayers unparalleled, for their own team had let them down. And now, everything relies on the same team that had not played a Test match until three years ago.

It was the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, wherein India stood on the brink of elimination after losing against Pakistan and New Zealand – an Afghanistan triumph over the Kiwis was their only hope of a revival.