Sri Lanka Clash a Perfect Example for India on How Not to Construct a T20 Game

India has not yet plunged from being a top-notch side to the also-rans, following two successive defeats and potential elimination from the Asia Cup.

But this 20-over tournament, touted as the ideal preparatory climax to the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, has come as a timely wake-up call, a potential stepping-stone to greater global honours that have been elusive since the Champions Trophy triumph in England in 2013.

Rohit Sharma, India’s unflappable skipper, brushed off concerns over the death overs' bowling and the pitfalls of continual experimentation, but what else can one realistically expect? For him to turn up at a media conference and pan his colleagues for the lack of application?