India Seamer Avesh Khan Ruled Out of Asia Cup Remainder, Deepak Chahar Comes In

Pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to fever related illness, a senior BCCI official confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Seamer Deepak Chahar, who was on standby for the tournament, has been drafted in.

"Avesh has fever and he has also got sinus related problems which has escalated post illness. It will not be possible for him to take further part in the tournament. Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in THE main squad," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.