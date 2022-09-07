Team Is 95% Settled for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma After Two Asia Cup Defeats
Despite back-to-back defeats in Asia Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma feels the Indian team is 95% settled for T20 World Cup.
Staring at an early exit from the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian team is facing some flak for a below-par show but skipper Rohit Sharma insists that the team combination is more or less settled going into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, though, they are still looking for some "answers".
The absence of an indisposed Avesh Khan and Ravindra Jadeja, who underwent a knee surgery, meant that India competed with only two frontline seamers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, with Hardik Pandya being the third fast-medium option.
Lack of enough sting in its bowling attack meant that the team suffered back-to-back Super 4 defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, failing to defend par-scores of 181 and 173 respectively.
"It's 90-95% settled, just a few changes that will happen," Rohit said of the team combination after a humiliating defeat against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The skipper added that he wanted to experiment a bit in the Asia Cup and see what happens when four specialist bowlers are used.
"When you talk about experiments, yes, we wanted to try out certain things. If you look at the combination we have been playing before the start of the Asia Cup, it was with four seamers, two spinners and the second spinner was an all-rounder.
"I always wanted to try and find answers as to what happens if you play with three seamers and two spinners, and the third spinner being an all-rounder. We are still looking for answers," he explained.
"It was done specifically to check if Hardik could fit in as the third seamer. I want to be prepared for the World Cup where you are challenged as a team. When you go to the World Cup, you want to have all the answers. Since Hardik Pandya has come back, we have played with 3 seamers. It's good to know what can happen when you play with three seamers, two spinners. These defeats teach us a whole lot of things," he added.
‘Lot of Questions Need To Be Answered,’ Says Rohit
While Rohit said that 95 percent of the team is settled, he contradicted himself when he said that a lot of answers are yet to be found. "There are a lot of questions we need to answer, and along the way, in the three-four series we've played, we have found some answers."
"There will be a time where we will draw a line and say, 'this is the combination we want to play for the World Cup.' After this, we have two more series and then the World Cup. Till our squad is announced, we can try out a few players."
A pertinent question was why Deepak Hooda was sent in at No. 7 and not given even a single over to bowl his off-breaks. "Yes, we have a sixth bowling option, but we also wanted to try out with five options and see what happens and what doesn't happen," Rohit said in his defence."
"Today Hooda was there, but both their right-handers (openers) were set, and I didn't think I could bring him on then because we were looking to take wickets through our attacking spinners Ashwin and Chahal," Rohit referred to the 97-run opening stand between Pathum Missanka and Kusal Mendis.
"If we had got early wickets, I wanted to bowl Hooda, he was in my plan. But yes, sixth options is always nice. When we play the World Cup it will be at the back of our mind to play with six options."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Topics: Rohit Sharma T20 World Cup Asia Cup 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.