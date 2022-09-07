‘No Long-Term Worries’: Rohit Sharma After India’s Back-To-Back Asia Cup Defeats

"I was happy with three seamers. Unfortunately, Avesh hasn't turned up well in the fitness tests. He didn't respond well because he was quite sick. Ideally the combination we would play is four seamers, but three seamers was something we wanted to try before the World Cup," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"We need to find answers as a team, like where we are with five bowlers. We know now where we stand with this combination.

"No long-term worries, we have lost only two games back-to-back. Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers."