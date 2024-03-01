'I'm Surprised,' Sourav Ganguly Reacts to Iyer Skipping Ranji Trophy Matches

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed his astonishment on seeing Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer not taking part in domestic cricket, when not on national duty.

BCCI, on Wednesday, released the list of annual contracts for senior men, for the 2023-24 session. However, it didn't feature the names of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, which as per the reports, was the result of the ignorance of domestic cricket by the two players.