Shreyas Iyer Set to Make a Comeback, Included in Squad for Ranji Trophy QFs

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a letter to various top players, warning them that the ignorance of domestic cricket can cause 'serious implications'. In his letter, Shah wrote, "Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications.”

He further added, "There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritizing the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport.”