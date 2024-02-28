BCCI Announce Central Players Contract List, Drop Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

The BCCI has announced the central contracts for the men’s cricket team with one major development - Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have both been left out of the expansive list comprising 30 players across four grades.

Ishan and Shreyas had been in the news of late with reports of the BCCI urging both to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, to no avail.

In the press release to announce the contracts, Jay Shah signs off by writing, ‘the BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team’, seemingly alluding to the pair.