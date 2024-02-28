BCCI Announce Central Players Contract List, Drop Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

The BCCI has announced the central contracts for the men’s cricket team with one major development - Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have both been left out of the expansive list comprising 30 players across four grades.
Ishan and Shreyas had been in the news of late with reports of the BCCI urging both to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, to no avail.
In the press release to announce the contracts, Jay Shah signs off by writing, ‘the BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team’, seemingly alluding to the pair.
Grade A+ (4 Athletes)
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.
Grade A (6 Athletes)
R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.
Grade B (5 Athletes)
Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Grade C (15 Athletes)
Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)