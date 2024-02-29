Shastri Urges Shreyas & Ishan To Come Back Even Stronger After Contract Snub

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has urged the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan to come back even stronger after being omitted from the BCCI central contracts list for the 2023/24 season.

On Wednesday, Iyer and Kishan were not included in the 30-member BCCI Central Contracts list running from 1 October, 2023 to 30 September, 2024. In the previous season, Iyer held a Grade B contract, while Kishan had a Grade C contract.