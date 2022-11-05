Explained: The DLS Method Sparking Chaos at T20 WC – What It Is & How It Works

None of the 12 teams competing in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been remarkably consistent so far. The semi-finals favourites in India, South Africa, New Zealand and England have all lost at least one fixture.

Instead, the only consistent phenomenon in Australia has been rain.

The unsolicited and unwelcome intruder has sparked chaos in quite a few games, since it is almost always accompanied by another phenomenon – the trinity of Duckworth, Lewis and Stern.

The DLS method has been a raging topic of discussion, with cricket enthusiasts trying to put on their math wizard capes to learn and unlearn how the process works. In this explainer, we will help you do just that.