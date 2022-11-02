T20 World Cup: India Move to Top of Group 2, All But Through to Semi-Final
India lead Group 2 with six points from four matches at this T20 World Cup.
India now have one foot in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup following their 5 run (DLS) victory over Bangladesh in Wednesday's evening Super 12 fixture, at Adelaide.
After being put into bat first, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored half centuries to help India post 184/6.
In reply, Bangladesh were given a revised total of 151 in 16 overs after rain disrupted play when the team was at 66/0. Needing just 85 more runs in 9 overs, Bangladesh fumbled their chase, eventually losing by 5 runs.
The victory now means India go to the top of the Group 2 standings with 6 points from 4 matches, with one more Super 12 match left - against Zimbabwe on Sunday.
South Africa, the only unbeaten team in the tournament, has 5 points from 3 matches, and need just one victory from their remaining two games to automatically qualify for the semis. They play Pakistan on Thursday and the Netherlands on Sunday.
If South Africa beat Pakistan on Thursday then Babar Azam's team will exit the tournament, while a Proteas victory will also mean only India and Bangladesh will remain in contention for the second Group 2 spot in the semi-finals.
India need just a victory in their last Super 12 match to qualify, with 8 points, while Bangladesh need to win their Sunday game against Pakistan, and also hope for an Indian defeat, to enter the semis.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.