T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive With 33-Run Win Over SA

Pakistan kept their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 alive with a crucial victory against South Africa. Babar Azam’s men defeated the Proteas by 33 runs on Thursday, 3 November, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With this win, Pakistan climbed to the third position in the Group 2 standings – tied on points with Bangladesh (4), but ahead on net run rate. To qualify for the semi-finals, the 2009 champions will first need to beat the Bangla Tigers in their last encounter.