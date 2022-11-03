Unfazed by Outside Noise, Rahul Continues to Prove His Worth in India's T20 Side

Backed By Team Management

Rahul had registered scores of 4, 9, and 9 in his previous three matches in the World Cup and this did not go down well with a section of Indian fans who were frustrated with the opener’s below-par displays at the top of the order.

Players receiving online backlash is not uncommon. Almost two months back, Rahul’s teammate, Arshdeep Singh was subjected to online abuse for dropping a catch in a crucial Asia Cup 2022 tie against Pakistan. The fact that Pakistan emerged victorious even worsened the situation.

Despite all the negative attention, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and the team management stuck with Arshdeep, and it proved to be a masterstroke of a decision.

He is now India’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup and the fourth joint-highest in the tournament so far.