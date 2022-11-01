As Non-Elites Shine at T20 WC, Augmenting Cricket’s Horizons Becomes a Necessity

“At what time did you actually think you can win this match?” a journalist asked at the post-match press conference during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Before the first ball was bowled,” the player replied.

Though it has every element to qualify as one, the aforementioned sequence was not the brainchild of a commercially successful screenwriter. Instead, it was a 36-year-old all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, who deserves credit for coming up with the line. Not that he was presumptuous, and neither did he predict his answer will transform into viral social media reels.