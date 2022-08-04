India's CWG Day 6 Wrap: Tejaswin, Saurav, Tulika, Gurdeep & Lovepreet Bag Medals

A historic bronze medal in squash singles, a silver in judo, two bronze medals in weightlifting and an 'against all odds' bronze for Tejaswin Shankar were the main highlights of what was yet another successful day for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Wednesday.

Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal created history by winning the first-ever singles medal at the Commonwealth Games while Tulika Maan bagged the only silver of the day, in judo. The final medal on Day 6 came from a man who wasn't even sure if he would be competing at the Games, just a few days back when Tejaswin watched the opening ceremony from his home, due to visa delay.

The one silver and four bronze on Day 6 took India's tally at Birmingham to 18 medals -- five gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Here's a wrap of some of the big results on Day 6: