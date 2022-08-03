CWG 2022: India Thrash Canada 8-0, Inch Closer to Hockey Men’s Semi-finals

The Indians recovered from the jolt of a 4-4 draw against England after leading 3-0 at one stage in their last match as they came out with more purpose and completely dominated Canada in the first two quarters.

India's first scoring chance came in the fifth minute in the form of back-to-back penalty corners, but Canada's Balraj Panesar made a goal-line save to deny Harmanpreet from the second attempt.

But Harmanpreet was not to be denied much longer as she gave India the lead two minutes later with a powerful drag-flick from another set piece.

Three minutes later, defender Rohidas scored a brilliant field goal. He stormed into the circle with his silky stick work and slotted the ball home after receiving a defence splitting long ball from Varun Kumar.