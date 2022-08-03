CWG 2022: Indian Women Defeat Canada 3-2 to Enter Hockey Semi-finals

The Indian women's hockey team survived some anxious moments before beating lower-ranked Canada 3-2 in its must-win Pool A match to qualify for the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The Indians looked in control of the match till the 22nd minute, having taken a 2-0 lead over their World No15 opponents through goals from Salima Tete (3rd minute) and Navneet Kaur (22nd).

But the Canadians, then, produced a lion-hearted performance to level the scores through goals from Brienne Stairs (23rd) and Hannah Haughn (39th).