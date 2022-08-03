CWG 2022: India’s Tulika Maan Wins Silver Medal in Women’s +78KG Judo Event

The spectators too was largely in favour of the Scottish judoka and they went berserk after Adlington employed an Ippon.

Tulika, who lost her father when she was a two-year-old and is a single child of a widowed mother, is a former Commonwealth judo champion. She was inconsolable after the bout and was not able to speak to the media though she tried, a standard protocol after every bout.

After that she fell on the floor with tears rolling down her eyes. Clearly, it was the disappointment of missing out on the gold.

She had beaten Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in her opening bout before winning against Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semi-finals.

A four-time national champion, Tulika, trailed in the match initially but outperformed her Kiwi opponent within three minutes.