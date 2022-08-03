CWG 2022: Saurav Bags Bronze, Wins India's First Singles Squash Medal at CWG

Ace Indian squash player Saurav Ghosal won a bronze medal in men’s singles after recording an easy 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 win over England’s James Willstrop at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The World No 15 looked in complete control throughout the match as he overcame his lower-ranked opponent with relative ease in the bronze medal match.

Saurav created history in Birmingham as he handed India it's first-ever squash singles medal at the Commonwealth Games.