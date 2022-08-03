Commonwealth Games 2022: India's List of Winners, Medal Tally at CWG Birmingham

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, almost 200 Indian athletes will be participating in 16 different sports events. In the previous Commonwealth Games 2018, India held a record of winning 66 medals, which included 26 golds, 20 silvers, and 20 bronzes.

As for the overall medal tally, Australia is still leading the charts with 106 medals in their account, followed by England (86) and New Zealand (26).