Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 6 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
On Day 2, Indian cricket team will take on Barbados and Hockey Men's and Women's will lock horns with Canada.
On Day 5 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Indian women's lawn bowls team - Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey, and Rupa Rani Tirkey, scripted history by winning the women's fours gold medal.
The Indian men's table tennis team secured the gold medal after defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final.
Indian athletes will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday (August 3), the Day 6 of the competition at Birmingham, eyeing a few more medals.
Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day
Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1pm
Weightlifting - Starts At 2pm
Men's 109kg - Lovpreet Singh
6:30pm - Women's 87+kg - Purnima Pandey
11pm - Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh
Judo - Starts At 2:30pm
Women's +87kg Quarterfinals - Tulika Mann
Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16 - Deepak Deswal
Hockey – Starts 3:30pm
Women’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India
6:30pm – Men’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India
Boxing - Starts At 4:45pm
Over 45kg - 48kg Quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas
Over 54kg - 57kg Quarterfinals - Hussam Muhammed
11:15pm - Over 48kg - 50kg Quarterfinals - Nikhat Zareen
Aug 4, 12:45am - Over 64kg - 70kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain
Aug 4, 2am - Over 75kg - 80kg Quarterfinals - Ashish Kumar
Squash - Starts At 8:30pm
Men's Singles Medal Match - Saurav Ghosal
Cricket – Starts At 10:30pm
Barbados vs India
Athletics - Starts At 11:30pm
High Jump Finals - Tejaswin Shankar
Aug 4, 12:34am - Women's Shot Put Final - Manpreet Kaur
