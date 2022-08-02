ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 6 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

On Day 2, Indian cricket team will take on Barbados and Hockey Men's and Women's will lock horns with Canada.

On Day 5 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the Indian women's lawn bowls team - Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey, and Rupa Rani Tirkey, scripted history by winning the women's fours gold medal.

The Indian men's table tennis team secured the gold medal after defeating Singapore 3-1 in the final.

Indian athletes will be in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday (August 3), the Day 6 of the competition at Birmingham, eyeing a few more medals.

The India Women’s Cricket team will take on Barbados in the third T20I match of Group A while the women's and men’s Hockey team will square off with Canada, respectively.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day

Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1pm

Weightlifting - Starts At 2pm

Men's 109kg - Lovpreet Singh

6:30pm - Women's 87+kg - Purnima Pandey

11pm - Men's 109+ kg - Gurdeep Singh

Judo - Starts At 2:30pm

Women's +87kg Quarterfinals - Tulika Mann

Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16 - Deepak Deswal

Hockey – Starts 3:30pm

Women’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India

6:30pm – Men’s Pool A Game - Canada vs India

Boxing - Starts At 4:45pm

Over 45kg - 48kg Quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas

Over 54kg - 57kg Quarterfinals - Hussam Muhammed

11:15pm - Over 48kg - 50kg Quarterfinals - Nikhat Zareen

Aug 4, 12:45am - Over 64kg - 70kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain

Aug 4, 2am - Over 75kg - 80kg Quarterfinals - Ashish Kumar

Squash - Starts At 8:30pm

Men's Singles Medal Match - Saurav Ghosal

Cricket – Starts At 10:30pm

Barbados vs India

Athletics - Starts At 11:30pm

High Jump Finals - Tejaswin Shankar

Aug 4, 12:34am - Women's Shot Put Final - Manpreet Kaur

