Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Country-Wise Winners at CWG Birmingham
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Here is a list of winners of leading nations at the CWG Birmingham Day 4.
The Commonwealth Games 2022 began on 29 July 2022 with a breathtaking opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK. Please check the latest updates on Medal Tally 2022 at CWG Birmingham at the end of this article.
As far as the Medal Tally 2022 is concerned so far, Australia is leading the charts with a total of 71 medals, including 31 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze.
The championship involves a twelve-day sports extravaganza, including 286 sessions of sports with participants from 71 Commonwealth Nations. The viewers are extremely eager to witness the marvelous displays of sporting brilliance.
Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022: India
In the Commonwealth Games 2022, the number of Indian athletes that will be participating in almost 16 different sports events is 200. In the previous Commonwealth Games 2018, India held a record of Winning 66 medals, which included 26 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze. In the current CWG 2022, India is number 6, and has won 9 medals, including 3 Gold, 3 Silver, and 3 Bronze.
Commonwealth Games (CWG) Birmingham 2022: Country-Wise Winners on Day 4
On 1 August 2022, Day 4 of the championship, Australia still maintains rank 1 with a total number of 71 medals in its account. Let us check the latest country-wise list of winners along with their ranks at CWG Birmingham 2022:
Australia: Gold (31) Silver (20) Bronze (20); Total= 71
England: Gold (21) Silver (22) Bronze (11); Total= 54
New Zealand: Gold (13) Silver (7) Bronze (4), Total= 24
Canada: Gold (6) Silver (11) Bronze (16); Total= 33
South Africa: Gold (5) Silver (3) Bronze (4), Total= 12
India: Gold (3) Silver (3) Bronze (3); Total= 9
Scotland: Gold (2) Silver (8) Bronze (13); Total= 23
Malaysia: Gold (2) Silver (2) Bronze (2); Total= 6
Nigeria: Gold (2) Silver (0) Bronze (2); Total= 4
Wales: Gold (1) Silver (2) Bronze (7); Total= 10
Singapore: Gold (1) Silver (2) Bronze (0); Total= 3
Cyprus: Gold (1) Silver (1) Bronze (2); Total= 4
Trinidad & Tobago: Gold (1) Silver (1) Bronze (1); Total= 3
Bermuda: Gold (1) Silver (0) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Uganda: Gold (1) Silver (0) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Northern Ireland: Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (3); Total= 5
Fiji: Gold (0) Silver (2) Bronze (0); Total= 2
Kenya: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (1); Total= 2
Mauritius: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (1); Total= 2
Guernsey: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Papua New Guinea: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Samoa: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Tanzania: Gold (0) Silver (1) Bronze (0); Total= 1
Malta: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
Namibia: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
Sri Lanka: Gold (0) Silver (0) Bronze (1); Total= 1
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Medal Tally of Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 at Birmingham, England.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.