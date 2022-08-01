ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

The Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Prajakta Bhawsar
Published
Olympic Sports
2 min read
Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
i

Some of the biggest medal hopes of the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

India's lawn bowls team guaranteed itself a historic first-ever medal after defeating New Zealand in the semifinals of the women's fours event and they will be fighting for the gold against South Africa at 4:15pm IST.

India and England's group-stage matchup promises to be a mouthwatering match in the women's hockey event while the athletics contingent finally gets to start their campaign as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weightlifting

2pm: Punam Yadav (Women’s 76kg)

6:30pm: Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)

11pm: Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)

Athletics – Starts at 2:30pm

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round - M. Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

AUG 3, 12:00am - Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round - Tejaswin Shankar

AUG 3, 12:50am - Women’s Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Swimming – Starts At 3pm

Men's 200M Backstroke Heat 2 - Srihari Nataraj

11:43pm - Men's 200M Backstroke Final - Srihari Nataraj

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawn Bowls – Starts At 4:15pm

Women’s Four Final – India vs South Africa

Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts At 5:30pm

Men's Vault Final - Satyajit Mondal

Men's Parallel Bars Final - Saif Sadik Tamboli

Table Tennis - Starts At 6pm

Men's Team Gold Match - India vs TBD

Hockey – Starts At 6:30pm

Women’s Pool A - India vs England

Squash – Starts At 8:30pm

Women Singles Plate Semi-Finals - Sunanya Kuruvilla

Men's Singles Semi Finals - Saurav Ghosal

Badminton – Starts At 10pm

Mixed Team Finals

Boxing – Starts At 11:45pm

Men’s 67kg - Rohit Tokas vs Kotey A

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×