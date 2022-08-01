Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 5 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
The Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Some of the biggest medal hopes of the Indian contingent will be in action on Day 5 at the Birmingham on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
India's lawn bowls team guaranteed itself a historic first-ever medal after defeating New Zealand in the semifinals of the women's fours event and they will be fighting for the gold against South Africa at 4:15pm IST.
India and England's group-stage matchup promises to be a mouthwatering match in the women's hockey event while the athletics contingent finally gets to start their campaign as well.
Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 5
Weightlifting
2pm: Punam Yadav (Women’s 76kg)
6:30pm: Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)
11pm: Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)
Athletics – Starts at 2:30pm
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round - M. Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
AUG 3, 12:00am - Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round - Tejaswin Shankar
AUG 3, 12:50am - Women’s Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
Swimming – Starts At 3pm
Men's 200M Backstroke Heat 2 - Srihari Nataraj
11:43pm - Men's 200M Backstroke Final - Srihari Nataraj
Lawn Bowls – Starts At 4:15pm
Women’s Four Final – India vs South Africa
Gymnastics (Artistic) – Starts At 5:30pm
Men's Vault Final - Satyajit Mondal
Men's Parallel Bars Final - Saif Sadik Tamboli
Table Tennis - Starts At 6pm
Men's Team Gold Match - India vs TBD
Hockey – Starts At 6:30pm
Women’s Pool A - India vs England
Squash – Starts At 8:30pm
Women Singles Plate Semi-Finals - Sunanya Kuruvilla
Men's Singles Semi Finals - Saurav Ghosal
Badminton – Starts At 10pm
Mixed Team Finals
Boxing – Starts At 11:45pm
Men’s 67kg - Rohit Tokas vs Kotey A
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.